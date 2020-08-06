He has admitted that he is ugly and was shocked when he saw his face in the mirror for the first time.

The “Goat” singer revealed this during an interview on “The Delay Show” hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso.

According to him, his mum backed his aspiration but stopped pursuing it when he realised the impact his ugliness would cause on his patients.

“My mother wanted me to become a doctor, but I thought I was ugly so, I was discouraged to chase my dream,” he told Delay.

“Imagine going into a coma and waking up to see my face. You will go back into a coma again. I was shocked at my own face when I first watched myself in the mirror,” he said.

He added: “My mother didn’t have any issues with my music career but she thought it will take some time for me to hit, unlike a doctor.”

