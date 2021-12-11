RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Video: I couldn't have an erection for one year after my wife died – Blakk Rasta

Reggae artiste and radio presenter Blakk Rasta has disclosed that his wife’s death hit him so hard that he couldn’t have an erection for almost a year.

The singer said he lost his wife Sekina after 10 years of being together and it was hard to deal with.

Speaking on the ‘Up Close and Personal’ segment of GTV’s Breakfast Show, he said he wondered if his manhood would ever rise again.

Blakk Rasta
Blakk Rasta Pulse Ghana

Explaining how his wife died, Blakk Rasta said she complained about stomach ulcer and was sent to her father’s house for herbal treatment.

However, he said, she failed to recover and eventually passed away a few days later, to the shock of everyone who knew her.

“At one point I was even asking if this will ever rise again or fire again. Certain things happen to us, no matter how manly you are, you become effeminate,” he said.

Blakk Rasta was, however, quick to add that he has since put his wife’s death behind him and can now have an erection.

Watch the video of the interview below:

