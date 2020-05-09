The “Masakyera” actor passed away on Saturday, May 2, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) after a short illness.

Since the death of the actor, his mother has been accused of blocking support from colleague actors when he was on his sick bed. Another allegation by a prophet claimed she stopped taking him to his prayer camp where he was being healed.

Many claim her actions led to the death of her son.

But the grieving mother has broken her silence on the issue, saying all accusations levelled against her are false and that she can’t kill her own son.

She made this statement today during the one-week anniversary of her son at Lakeside Estate in Accra.

According to her, she blew up over GHC 3,000 plus provisions at the said prayer camp but to no avail.

Watch the full emotional interview below.