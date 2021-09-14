RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I didn’t know life would be like this' - Michy opens up low key life

Selorm Tali

Shatta Michy now has eyes to see fake and clout chasing friends, thanks to her new life outside the spotlight.

The baby mama of Shatta Wale chose a low profile life after their separation and according to her, she is living it without any regret because it has opened her eyes to so many things she didn't notice whilst she was all about showbiz.

Honestly speaking, I didn’t know life would be like this, if I had known, I would have taken this decision a long time ago," she said in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.

According to the mother of one, "life on the low or outside showbiz is real life. That is when you get to know who you really are, that is when you get to live life and not fake it or follow the bandwagon".

Talking about the experience of living a more private life, she said “it is like that when reality sets in, it sets your mind and everything back to the basics. It is like the scale falls off your eyes and you begin to think, see and do things in a certain way.

One of the major things living this new life has taught me is that I now know who my true friends are, I now know people who were following me those days because of the glitz and glamour that I found myself in and now that I’m not into it, they are nowhere to be found," she added.

It has taught me to be focused and to know that if I don’t take certain things seriously, I will be found wanting in future,” she concluded.

