'I didn't say I married' - Afia Schwarzenegger makes u-turn from purported claims

In the video, Afia wore a Kente kaba and slit which is usually worn for traditional weddings. The video was shared by her close friend, Tracey Boakye, and her children who added congratulatory captions to the post.

After creating the wedding rumour successfully, Afia Schwarzenegger is now distancing herself from any marriage. This comes after her nemesis, Nana Tornado descended on her for reportedly snatching someone's husband.

“Afia Schwarzenegger has snatched someone’s husband with maximum speed. She is now a second wife to a certain chief. As for the chief, I won’t mention his name now. At the right time, the chief’s wife will speak. Men really have a problem. I don’t know what it is about Afia Schwarzenegger,” Tonardo claimed.

Responding to this during an interview with Empire FM, Afia who was bursting out in laughter, said she sees nothing wrong with even being a ‘seventh wife’, adding that what matters is the ‘wife’ title.

Pulse Ghana

“I haven’t said I am a second wife and even if I am a seventh wife, I am a wife. I haven’t even informed anyone that I am married. For the congratulations, it was to celebrate my ten years as an ambassador for orphans and children. Whatever anybody thought, you are on your own. I will address my marital issues on Friday," Afia said.