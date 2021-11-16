‘I don't care if you pay him $20k’ - Bongo Ideas' ex-employer fires Kevin Taylor

Kevin Taylor said he would employ Albert to take charge as the entertainment editor on Loud Silence Media’s website and pay him more than he previously earned.

Meanwhile, Chris Handler says he cares not if Kelvin Taylor will be buying Albert a house and a car.

Chris claims Albert was beyond reproach and couldn’t meet set targets, a reason he got sacked.

He wrote on Facebook on November 16th, 2021 below,

Pulse Ghana

“You can do all you want out of spite, and I care less, Kelvin. Put him even on a $10,000 salary and still pay him to double if he doesn’t work. When you reproach him, and instead of ensuring he meets the terms of the agreement, he repeats the same mistakes and goes ahead to message another blog owner to hire him, still call him and pay him $20k a month for doing that. It’s your business, and the decision lies with you.”

“II made the best decision in the interest of my business. We don’t want employees to respect basic work ethics. Even buy him a car, a house as part of the sign-up bonus, it has no effect on me. I would be happy. I left him with one advice, which is to Honour deals he makes and not always make excuses. Peace out,” Chris concluded.