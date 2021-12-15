"From time to time, I am sure you come across stories that claim have done this or that. I want to stand here today and inform you that most of these stories about me are not true, they are fabricated. Every prominent man is hated for nothing," he said at a ceremony.

Pulse Ghana

In the video seen by pulse.com.gh. he also trashed reports that his wives number up to 5 or 6. "People go about claiming that Director (Dr Kwaku Oteng) has 5 to 6 wives, it is never true".

Without saying the actual number of wives he has, he said "I beg you, just 2% of the things I'm accused of can be true. About 98% are not true, I beg you. Just remember that people only talk about those who are popular," Dr Oteng said in the viral clip.

According to the Ghanaian millionaire, "nobody talks about you when you are an ordinary man.