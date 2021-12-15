RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I don't have 6 wives' - Dr Kwaku Oteng finally speaks on number of wives (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian business mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng has opened up about his life and reports about his marriages to many wives.

According to the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, most of the rumours about his life and relationships are untrue.

"From time to time, I am sure you come across stories that claim have done this or that. I want to stand here today and inform you that most of these stories about me are not true, they are fabricated. Every prominent man is hated for nothing," he said at a ceremony.

In the video seen by pulse.com.gh. he also trashed reports that his wives number up to 5 or 6. "People go about claiming that Director (Dr Kwaku Oteng) has 5 to 6 wives, it is never true".

Without saying the actual number of wives he has, he said "I beg you, just 2% of the things I'm accused of can be true. About 98% are not true, I beg you. Just remember that people only talk about those who are popular," Dr Oteng said in the viral clip.

According to the Ghanaian millionaire, "nobody talks about you when you are an ordinary man.

In the video below, he added that "take a look at the young man surrounding me. We are all not perfect but once it is about me, they will talk about it. I can't even do a quarter of what these young men do but every day, Dr Kwaku Oteng is being called out for various allegations".

