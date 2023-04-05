I don't have the audience -Amaarae on why she hasn't held a concert in Ghana yet

Asked if Ghanaians are to expect an Amaarae headline show in Ghana, she said “I have always been apprehensive to do a show in Ghana because I have never felt like I had the audience to do it or the audience to do it on a scale and that’s kind of being my fear.

“I don’t know if people are going to be receptive to that so I have been like skeptical for the last 2-3 years now but I am hoping that once the album is out I definitely want to come back home just to connect more with people and hopefully in December it will be amazing to put together a show for the fans that are loyal and the community that wants to see it and come and be on it.