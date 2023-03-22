“I don’t see myself doing music with Teephlow. He is envious of me, he is jealous of me, he hates me, he doesn’t wish me well, he wishes to be in my position” Medikal said.

According to him, they used to be very good friends until he made a statement about me during covid.

“Teephlow made a statement way back in covid-19… in an interview he said ‘which artiste can play shows and get money to buy a range over’, so he was trying to say I am doing something illegally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you put me in that position, what are you trying to say? Medikal asked.

“He was my guy, we play games in my house together” he added.

Just in case, you don’t know what is going on between Medikal and Teephlow, some months ago on Twitter Teephlow said Medikal is not doing real music and the monies he flaunts on social media are not from music.

Medikal took to Twitter today to release a couple of tweets on his timeline after one of social media critics and YouTuber kwadwo Sheldon came to criticize his “Undertaker Flow” song

Medikal said Sheldon’s reason for criticizing the song negatively was just for the fact that he refused to lay a verse for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went ahead to release some tweets after which got rapper Teephlow replying to one of the tweet .

According to Medikal most upcoming rappers are not unique in the way they sound that is why they are still underground artists.