RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I don't self myself, I've even declined GH60,000 hook up offer - Efia Odo

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Efia Odo has revealed how much some men have offered to sleep with her and it's crazy.

Efia Odo
Efia Odo

The Ghanaian actress called out Victoria Lebene yesterday over a shade her colleague actress threw at her. According to Efia Odo, Lebene who indirectly described her as indecent is a 'hoe' who even tried pimping her to men for $2000.

Recommended articles

"Lol, you’re married now so you think your decent? Lmaooo you forgot when you tried to “hook” me up and I told you I don’t do hook ups? Talking bout he will give me $2k. Bitch you was selling pussy and tried to make me sell mine but now you’re married so you’re decent," Efia Odo tweeted.

Efia Odo and Victoria Lebene
Efia Odo and Victoria Lebene Efia Odo and Victoria Lebene Pulse Ghana

The amount Efia Odo mentioned shocked a tweep, @I_Am_Winter, who asked that "wait you guys have $2K offered to you just for towtow? and she replied, "sometimes $5k- $10k".

According to Efia Odo, she has however not accepted such offers because she doesn't sell honey pot for cash. " I’ve declined all cuz I don’t sell pussy. No shade to those who do. It’s just not my thing," she added.

twitter.com

Efia Odo's comment comes at the back of Victoria Lebene saying that "role models and other youths supporting the Fix The Country demo, kindly dress appropriately in public and on social media to promote the sanity of the course".

Victoria Lebene's post
Victoria Lebene's post Victoria Lebene's post Pulse Ghana

Though Victoria did not mention any name, Efia Odo says her comment warrants a response from her.

"I read Lebene's post on IG and she didn't mention anyone's name. Some of these bloggers are part of Ghana's problem. Smh," a Twitter user @ImEfiaMenish tweeted and Efia Odo replied, "she said role models and other youths supporting fix the country. Am I not a youth that’s supporting fix the country or I’ve turned into abrewa".

twitter.com

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex

Van Vicker drops stunning family portraits to mark 44th birthday (PHOTOS)

Van Vicker and his family

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late Bernard Nyarko's caretaker drops secrets about his death (video)

Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late actor Bernard Nyarko’s caretaker speaks about his death