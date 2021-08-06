"Lol, you’re married now so you think your decent? Lmaooo you forgot when you tried to “hook” me up and I told you I don’t do hook ups? Talking bout he will give me $2k. Bitch you was selling pussy and tried to make me sell mine but now you’re married so you’re decent," Efia Odo tweeted.

Efia Odo and Victoria Lebene Pulse Ghana

The amount Efia Odo mentioned shocked a tweep, @I_Am_Winter, who asked that "wait you guys have $2K offered to you just for towtow? and she replied, "sometimes $5k- $10k".

According to Efia Odo, she has however not accepted such offers because she doesn't sell honey pot for cash. " I’ve declined all cuz I don’t sell pussy. No shade to those who do. It’s just not my thing," she added.

Efia Odo's comment comes at the back of Victoria Lebene saying that "role models and other youths supporting the Fix The Country demo, kindly dress appropriately in public and on social media to promote the sanity of the course".

Victoria Lebene's post Pulse Ghana

Though Victoria did not mention any name, Efia Odo says her comment warrants a response from her.