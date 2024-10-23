I don’t steal songs – Kuami Eugene addresses allegations (VIDEO)

"I don't 'steal' music," the acclaimed singer firmly stated, responding to persistent criticism of his artistic methods. Kuami Eugene clarified that his approach involves drawing inspiration from various sources while crafting his own unique sound, which he argues is a common practice in the music industry.

Kuami Eugene Pulse Ghana

Referencing international icons such as Michael Jackson, as well as African music giants Davido and Wizkid, the 2020 TGMA Artiste of the Year defended the practice of borrowing musical elements.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There's nothing wrong with taking a line or two and modifying it to fit my style. It's a part of how we create music, and it's something that professional musicians do all the time," he explained.

He also expressed frustration over what he perceives as disproportionate scrutiny compared to his peers. "I feel like many artists can get away with it, but for me, it's like every time I release a hit that includes a line reminiscent of another artist's work, I'm criticised," Kuami Eugene lamented, highlighting his efforts to maintain originality while drawing inspiration from others.

Pulse Ghana

Throughout the interview, he reiterated that music is an evolving art form built on inspiration and collaboration.

Kuami Eugene claims Ghana music industry is a bloody game now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuami Eugene took to social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter) to call the Ghanaian music industry a “bloody game”.

He also claimed that there were people in the industry who were willing to resort to anything to get the validation they want.

Pulse Ghana

“The Music Industry no be how the fans dey see am. It’s a bloody game now. People will do anything, pull any string for validation. Ay3 tan !!!!!!”

The singer made this claim moments after the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA24) event, where he won the awards for the Best Highlife artiste of the year and the Best Music video.

ADVERTISEMENT