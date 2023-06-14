ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Amakye Dede says he was forced to crown Kuami Eugene ‘King of Highlife’

Dorcas Agambila

In a surprising revelation, veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, Amakye Dede, disclosed that he was coerced into crowning young highlife and Afro-beat singer, Kuami Eugene, as the future king of highlife in Ghana.

Amakye Dede says he was forced to crown Kuami Eugene ‘King of Highlife’
Amakye Dede says he was forced to crown Kuami Eugene ‘King of Highlife’

Following this incident, Amakye Dede faced significant backlash from various players in the music industry, including record producer Zapp Mallet.

Recommended articles

During an appearance on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, Amakye Dede spoke candidly about the circumstances surrounding the crowning moment. He expressed that it was not his desire or intention to bestow the title upon Kuami Eugene, indicating that external pressures influenced his decision.

“Though I did that, it was not my will to do so.”

“They forced me to crown Kuami Eugene,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amakye Dede revealed that he initially even attempted to pass the crown given to him onto someone else, refusing to participate in the act. However, he was eventually compelled to carry out the coronation against his own will.

“I even gave the crown they handed over to me to someone to put it down, but they later said, no I have to crown him, and I did it,” he added.

The Su fre wo Nyame hitmaker shared these details, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics that led to the controversial crowning moment.

The revelation adds depth to the ongoing discussions and criticisms surrounding the appointment of Kuami Eugene as the future king of highlife.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy Performs at UCL final

Burna Boy thrills fans at UCL final

Grammys

Ghanaians hopeful for Grammy glory as Highlife ,Ghanaian drill added in new category

Camido

Camidoh nominated for 2023 B.E.T awards in "Best New International Act" category

Lasmid

Bullgod fears for Lasmid's future after parting ways with Highly Spiritual Music