Amakye Dede says he was forced to crown Kuami Eugene ‘King of Highlife’

During an appearance on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, Amakye Dede spoke candidly about the circumstances surrounding the crowning moment. He expressed that it was not his desire or intention to bestow the title upon Kuami Eugene, indicating that external pressures influenced his decision.

“Though I did that, it was not my will to do so.”

“They forced me to crown Kuami Eugene,” he said.

Amakye Dede revealed that he initially even attempted to pass the crown given to him onto someone else, refusing to participate in the act. However, he was eventually compelled to carry out the coronation against his own will.

“I even gave the crown they handed over to me to someone to put it down, but they later said, no I have to crown him, and I did it,” he added.

The Su fre wo Nyame hitmaker shared these details, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics that led to the controversial crowning moment.

The revelation adds depth to the ongoing discussions and criticisms surrounding the appointment of Kuami Eugene as the future king of highlife.