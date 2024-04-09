Kuami Eugene storms church to thank God for surviving his accident

A few weeks ago, the ‘Monica’ hitmaker was involved in a scary accident near Dzorwulu in Accra.

He rammed his vehicle into the back of a tipper truck at about 11:30 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

A reporter at the scene arranged for a vehicle to transport him and another passenger to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC).

Speaking to the media, the journalist said, "I was behind them, so I stopped and rushed to rescue them; that was when I realized it was Kuame Eugene. He had a broken wrist and a deep cut on his right hand."

He also explained that the tipper truck was in motion but moving slowly when the musician crashed into it.

Having recovered, he stormed church to give thanks to God.