'Everyone does it' - Kuami Eugene on song theft accusations

During a live Twitter discussion with media personality Berla Mundi, Kuami Eugene expressed his surprise at social media trolls who have accused him of such practices. He finds it perplexing that some of these critics appear to be "hypocrites" who voice complaints but still enjoy his music.

"It baffles me because I feel like Twitter is one platform where the people there seem to be very knowledgeable about things that go on in the industry, and sometimes they sound like they know what they're talking about. But then again you look at some other people on that same platform and it seems like they have no idea what they’re talking about."

"Either that or they're hypocrites because they still listen to artistes like Burna Boy even though he draws inspiration from other songs and they never complain. But for our own people, the same people complaining are the same people jamming to the song," he noted.

Kuami Eugene maintained that drawing "inspiration" from other artists is a common practice and urged his critics to be better informed before passing judgment on his creative work.

"I'm not the only artiste to do this; every big act does this. Burna Boy does it, Joey B does it, Kelvyn Boy does it, but whenever Kuami Eugene does it, it becomes news," he asserted.