I have a problem with how we are treating the kingdom of God - Kwabena Kwabena

Dorcas Agambila

Kwabena Kwabena, a popular highlife musician, has revealed that he no longer attends church due to what he describes as the "inappropriate behavior" of some gospel musicians.

Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena

According to him, these gospel artists prioritize financial gain over reverence for God's house and have begun exploring and accumulating worldly possessions.

Kwabena Kwabena believes that the focus of music should not be solely on money, but rather on the craft itself, with money being seen as a byproduct of creativity.

"Recently, I saw something that gospel musicians have started doing, and it saddens me. It's very sad... Because I write gospel music and I know what gospel music is supposed to do, I became very sad that gospel musicians have actually started touring on worldly things," he observed.

He expressed disappointment in the fact that some gospel musicians have begun touring on "worldly things" instead of solely focusing on spreading the gospel.

Additionally, he criticized the inappropriate dressing of congregants, stating that even though people have the freedom to wear what they want, they should dress modestly and appropriately when attending church.

Kwabena Kwabena questioned why some pastors have not spoken out against these inappropriate behaviors that are taking over the house of God.

"Even if you have dresses that tighten your ass, you don't wear them to church. You have places you can wear those dresses too, but when you are going to the house of God, there should be a purpose why you are going there, and please, we must all start to behave in a certain manner," he added.

He believes that a change in behavior is necessary for people to start prioritizing the purpose of going to church and behaving in a certain manner that is appropriate for a sacred space.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
