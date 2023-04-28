I have a problem with how we are treating the kingdom of God - Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena believes that the focus of music should not be solely on money, but rather on the craft itself, with money being seen as a byproduct of creativity.

"Recently, I saw something that gospel musicians have started doing, and it saddens me. It's very sad... Because I write gospel music and I know what gospel music is supposed to do, I became very sad that gospel musicians have actually started touring on worldly things," he observed.

He expressed disappointment in the fact that some gospel musicians have begun touring on "worldly things" instead of solely focusing on spreading the gospel.

Additionally, he criticized the inappropriate dressing of congregants, stating that even though people have the freedom to wear what they want, they should dress modestly and appropriately when attending church.

Kwabena Kwabena questioned why some pastors have not spoken out against these inappropriate behaviors that are taking over the house of God.

"Even if you have dresses that tighten your ass, you don't wear them to church. You have places you can wear those dresses too, but when you are going to the house of God, there should be a purpose why you are going there, and please, we must all start to behave in a certain manner," he added.