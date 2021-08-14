'I have stopped slaying because motherhood changed me' - Yvonne Nelson replies troll

The social media troll commenting on a photo of the actress posted by FameBugs wrote "I feel like this lady has completely lost herself, after becoming a mum". The comment attracted the attention of Yvonne Nelson, hence, the reply as seen by pulse.com.gh.

"@everything_stylish6 I found my true purpose……(RYN off-course changed my life for the better )slaying and flaunting? Errmm I choose to use that energy in more productive ventures. I'm with the right people, people I can be MYSELF around, that's BLISS".

Listing some of her productive ventures, she added that "checkout @ynisland for some realness & nature. If it is for movies, no worries, @ynproductionsgh got some magic coming your way. And kindly spread the word, @justlike_mama is the best preschool in Ghana".

"I'm sorry I can't be what you think is ideal. It's 7:06 AM, I have a school to run. Stay blessed. Good Morning," the actress concluded.

The actress' reply has won admiration from some fans. Instagram user, @ritzyawuah, dropped a comment after her reply to say that "@yvonnenelsongh awwwww matured lady. You are bless hun" and the troll came back to say that "@yvonnenelsongh well am glad u found your true purpose then. Good morning".

Yvonne Nelson welcomed her first daughter, Ryn Roberts, in 2017 with British photographer, Jamie Roberts. However, the actress later in 2019 disclosed that she is no more with the father of her daughter.