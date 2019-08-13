Speaking on a Joy FM show, hosted by Naa Ashorkor, the “Heels and Sneakers” producer was asked if everything is ok between Jamie and herself and she replied, “Everyone knows we are not together now, we are not together”.

Hours after Yvonne’s disclosure, the British photographer shared a photo to wish one of his clients a happy birthday and a fan, who learned about the breakup of Ryn’s parent, left a comment on his post saying “I liked you because of YN”.

In reaction, Jamie told the fan that if she likes him just because of the actress, then she should simply just unlike and unfollow him now. “then unlike/unfollow… it’s really not rocket science ” he wrote.

See the screenshot below.