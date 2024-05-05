'Let's celebrate greatness, not controversy' - Medikal reacts on UTV

During the interview, Medikal responded to the celebration of positive accomplishments rather than getting caught up in sensationalized news stories. He emphasized the need to celebrate the success of his just-ended sold-out 02 Indigo concert in London.

The musician's comments come amidst speculation and rumors surrounding his relationship with Fella Makafui, which have been circulating in the media. However, Medikal chose to steer the conversation towards a more positive direction, highlighting the importance of celebrating success and positivity.

Medikal surprised fans by inviting his ex-girlfriend, Sister Derby, to join him on stage during his concert sparking online conversation about their reunion amidst his split-up brouhaha with his wife Fella Makafui.

