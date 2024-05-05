ADVERTISEMENT
'Let's celebrate greatness, not controversy' - Medikal reacts on UTV

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a recent interview on UTV, Ghanaian musician Medikal emphasized the importance of celebrating his achievements rather than dwelling on controversial headlines.

The artist made this statement in response to questions about his relationship with actress Fella Makafui and recent rumors surrounding their personal lives.

During the interview, Medikal responded to the celebration of positive accomplishments rather than getting caught up in sensationalized news stories. He emphasized the need to celebrate the success of his just-ended sold-out 02 Indigo concert in London.

The musician's comments come amidst speculation and rumors surrounding his relationship with Fella Makafui, which have been circulating in the media. However, Medikal chose to steer the conversation towards a more positive direction, highlighting the importance of celebrating success and positivity.

Medikal surprised fans by inviting his ex-girlfriend, Sister Derby, to join him on stage during his concert sparking online conversation about their reunion amidst his split-up brouhaha with his wife Fella Makafui.

However, the artist wants the media to focus on highlighting the success of his concert rather than leveraging on the controversy to bolden headlines.

