Lord Paper cries out over media houses blacklisting him despite apology

The music video for his song ‘Awurama’ stirred controversy upon its release in 2016 due to its explicit content, leading to widespread condemnation and backlash directed at Lord Paper, a newcomer to the industry at the time.

During a recent interview with Accra-based Metro TV, Lord Paper emphasised that the industry has not fully embraced his redemption journey. Despite producing what he believes to be quality music as a sign of remorse, he feels hindered by ongoing blacklisting and criticism.

In his own words, “The industry doesn’t love and show me love. I feel like if the project is very good, I don’t have to be in your faces. The industry as a whole. I won’t say everybody because some people are showing me love."

He goes on to express his frustration at being judged for his actions in 2016, despite his subsequent efforts to evolve as an artist. Lord Paper questions the fairness of continuing to be penalized for past mistakes, especially when he has since released meaningful music that resonates with audiences.

