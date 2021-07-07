RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Lord Paper cries out after losing out at VGMA 2021 (VIDEO)

Authors:

David Mawuli

The “Asabone” hitmaker laments after the only category he was nominated in went to Lynx Entertainment star, KiDi.

Lord Paper new
Lord Paper new

Ghanaian afro-pop and highlife musician Lord Paper laments his loss at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Recommended articles

The Auzy Media label frontman received one nomination for this year’s ceremony but was bitterly snatched away from him despite the magnificent impact of his 2020 song, “Asabone,” which features Bosom P-Yung.

His hit song was nominated in the “Highlife Song of the Year” alongside Akwaboah’s “Posti Me,” Dada Hafco’s “Playboy” featuring Akwaboah, KiDi’s “Enjoyment,” Kofi Kinaata’s “Behind The Scenes,” Kuami Eugene’s “Open Gate,” Mr Drew’s “‘Later” featuring Kelvyn Boy, and Sista Afia’s “Party” featuring Fameye.

Unfortunately for him, KiDi was handed the accolade for his hit song “Enjoyment”.

Reacting to his loss, Lord Paper took to his official Twitter page to lament, saying he was shunned but promised to bounce back next year.

“So them no gimme the award some ei #VGMA22,” he tweeted, adding, “but vim, we try again next year.”

twitter.com

This is the second time he has been nominated for the VGMAs.

In 2020, his hit single “Dzigbordi” earned him a nomination in the “Record of the Year” category alongside Trigmatic’s “Aka Kee Moko,” Perez Muzik’s “Blema Tesaa,” Okyeame Kwame’s “Bolgatanga,” Lamisi’s “Oh Me,” Akwaboah’s “Sanbra,” and Worlasi’s “Woezor.”

He also earned a nomination for the “Best New Artiste of the Year” alongside Fameye, J.Derobie, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey and MOG Music.

Meanwhile, he has released a new single, titled “Headache”, and accompanied with an eye-catching visual.

It’s a slow-tempo afrobeats single that digs deep into trivia and petty issues that crash beautiful relationships.

Cheating, lack of trust and faith in partners, listening to naysayers and gossips and other trivia issues can cause ‘headaches’ in relations.

The Gomezbeatz-produced banger is accompanied by a classic, colourful visual directed by Oskhari.

Check out the official music video for Lord Paper’s “Headache” below and share your views in the comments.

Lord Paper - Headache (Official Video)

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

Cucumber vibrator

4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you [Leadership]

Bullion van attack: How robbers killed police officer; CCTV footage surfaces online

Bullion van attack CCTV