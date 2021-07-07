Lord Paper cries out after losing out at VGMA 2021 (VIDEO)

The Auzy Media label frontman received one nomination for this year’s ceremony but was bitterly snatched away from him despite the magnificent impact of his 2020 song, “Asabone,” which features Bosom P-Yung.

His hit song was nominated in the “Highlife Song of the Year” alongside Akwaboah’s “Posti Me,” Dada Hafco’s “Playboy” featuring Akwaboah, KiDi’s “Enjoyment,” Kofi Kinaata’s “Behind The Scenes,” Kuami Eugene’s “Open Gate,” Mr Drew’s “‘Later” featuring Kelvyn Boy, and Sista Afia’s “Party” featuring Fameye.

Unfortunately for him, KiDi was handed the accolade for his hit song “Enjoyment”.

Reacting to his loss, Lord Paper took to his official Twitter page to lament, saying he was shunned but promised to bounce back next year.

“So them no gimme the award some ei #VGMA22,” he tweeted, adding, “but vim, we try again next year.”

This is the second time he has been nominated for the VGMAs.

In 2020, his hit single “Dzigbordi” earned him a nomination in the “Record of the Year” category alongside Trigmatic’s “Aka Kee Moko,” Perez Muzik’s “Blema Tesaa,” Okyeame Kwame’s “Bolgatanga,” Lamisi’s “Oh Me,” Akwaboah’s “Sanbra,” and Worlasi’s “Woezor.”

He also earned a nomination for the “Best New Artiste of the Year” alongside Fameye, J.Derobie, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey and MOG Music.

Meanwhile, he has released a new single, titled “Headache”, and accompanied with an eye-catching visual.

It’s a slow-tempo afrobeats single that digs deep into trivia and petty issues that crash beautiful relationships.

Cheating, lack of trust and faith in partners, listening to naysayers and gossips and other trivia issues can cause ‘headaches’ in relations.

The Gomezbeatz-produced banger is accompanied by a classic, colourful visual directed by Oskhari.