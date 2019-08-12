The actress made the comment after an Adom TV presenter, Sister Sandy, alleged that Salma is in Turkey to have some work done on her bum.

Later after her comment, Moesha fired back, saying that “First they laugh ,then they copy, they always wanted it yet they troll you “

Not long after Moesha’s post, Miss Mumin drooped a bikini photo showing off her swelled up backside, with a caption that suggested that she has indeed done some work on it. “WO BA A DA ANAA? A$$$$$$” she wrote.

Moesha reacted later with a wild display of her assets with a message saying that she is Salma’s source of inspiration. “So for all these years you were admiring and trolling me. Who was the jealous person here ??lol ...i inspire you”

See more from the posts below.