The Ghanaian rapper, fresh from his return from the United States of America, was energetically performing his hit songs at Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School to a teeming crowd.
Amerado lands in the hospital after falling on stage (VIDEO)
Rapper Amerado encountered an accident when the stage he was performing on collapsed during his performance.
In a video circulating on social media, the platform Amerado was performing on collapsed, leading to the unfortunate incident.
The footage shows many students exiting the venue after the stage gave way. According to reports, Amerado was promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention. His team is yet to comment on his health status after the incident.
An eyewitness revealed that Amerado sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Effia Nkwanta Government Hospital for treatment.
The talented rapper and vocalist recently unveiled his latest track "TinTonTin" and received multiple nominations at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).
In a related news, The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), has announced that Amerado's "Kwaku Ananse" has been reinstated as one of the contenders for the coveted title of Most Popular Song of the Year.
The announcement follows an extensive review conducted by the TGMA board after a one-week window designated for identifying Errors & Omissions in the nomination process.
Released on Monday, April 15th, 2024, the press statement addressed the amendments made during the assessment phase. Notably, the board acknowledged an oversight concerning the classification of Amerado's chart-topping track, "Kwaku Ananse."
Initially proposed for the Best Highlife Song category in its remix version, the board acknowledged the significance and widespread acclaim of the original rendition.
As a result, "Kwaku Ananse" has now been nominated for both the Best Highlife Song and Most Popular Song of the Year categories.
