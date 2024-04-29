Amerado lands in the hospital after falling on stage (VIDEO)

In a video circulating on social media, the platform Amerado was performing on collapsed, leading to the unfortunate incident.

The footage shows many students exiting the venue after the stage gave way. According to reports, Amerado was promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention. His team is yet to comment on his health status after the incident.

An eyewitness revealed that Amerado sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Effia Nkwanta Government Hospital for treatment.

The talented rapper and vocalist recently unveiled his latest track "TinTonTin" and received multiple nominations at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Amerado Pulse Ghana

In a related news, The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), has announced that Amerado's "Kwaku Ananse" has been reinstated as one of the contenders for the coveted title of Most Popular Song of the Year.

The announcement follows an extensive review conducted by the TGMA board after a one-week window designated for identifying Errors & Omissions in the nomination process.

Released on Monday, April 15th, 2024, the press statement addressed the amendments made during the assessment phase. Notably, the board acknowledged an oversight concerning the classification of Amerado's chart-topping track, "Kwaku Ananse."

Initially proposed for the Best Highlife Song category in its remix version, the board acknowledged the significance and widespread acclaim of the original rendition.