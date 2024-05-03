Quables didn't stab me or order for my attack — SikaOfficial clarifies stabbing rumours

"Quables did not personally attack me. However, he admitted to the police that his encounter with my friend triggered the fracas. He also made it known that he didn't instruct anyone to attack me; accordingly, he apologized," the statement read in part.

The incident occurred around 2am on May 2 after Quables questioned one of SikaOfficial's friends, Eli, about comments he made online.

As tensions rose in Quables' absence, SikaOfficial said he was pushed and attacked, leading to a fight where one individual, Curtis, pulled out a knife, the statement said.

"Curtis admitted to pulling out a sharp object to pursue me. He also admitted to hopping on a bike to chase the car I was in, and hitting it with the sharp object that he also tried using to deflate the car tyre," read the statement.

SikaOfficial sustained a long cut on his rib during the altercation and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Both parties have since agreed to settle the matter amicably, with Quables apologizing for his role in igniting the fracas.

