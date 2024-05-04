Former flame Sister Derby reunites with Medikal onstage to thrill fans

The highly anticipated concert marked a significant milestone in Medikal's career, as he became one of the few Ghanaian artists to headline a show at the iconic O2 Arena.

However, the highlight of the night came when Medikal brought out Sister Derby to perform alongside him. The duo, who were once romantically involved, delighted fans with their nostalgic collaboration, rekindling fond memories of their past relationship. Their chemistry on stage was undeniable, as they delivered a captivating performance that left the audience in awe.

His performance with Sister Derby has generated debate on social media with fans reacting to this reunion amidst the recent split up with his baby mama Fella Makafui

Despite their breakup, Medikal and Sister Derby showed that they have remained on good terms and harbor no ill feelings towards each other.

The unexpected collaboration between Medikal and Sister Derby also sparked speculation among fans about the possibility of a reconciliation between the two, while neither party has addressed the rumors directly, their friendly interaction on stage reignited hopes among fans who continue to root for their relationship.

However, Fella Makafui was not present at the concert and was also engaged in a media tour to promote her debut movie titled “Resonance”.

The rapper's performance and impressive stage production received widespread praise from attendees, further solidifying his status as one of Ghana's top musical talents.

Overall, Medikal's concert at the O2 Arena was a resounding success, showcasing his growth as an artist and his ability to command a global audience with memorable moments like his reunion with Sister Derby, Medikal proved once again why he is considered a force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian music industry.