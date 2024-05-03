In a recent post on her WhatsApp Channel, the media personality and entrepreneur expressed her bewilderment at the persistent comments directed towards her.
"How will telling me to get married improve your lives?" - Delay asks critics
Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has fired back at critics who constantly urge her to get married and start a family, questioning how such advice would enhance their own lives.
"The people who are constantly writing under my posts to get married and make babies, I want to understand how that will improve on their lives. It doesn’t make sense to me. I don’t bother myself with other people’s lives like that oo," she stated.
Delay's remarks highlight a common issue faced by public figures, particularly women, who often face societal pressure to conform to traditional roles such as marriage and motherhood.
Despite the pressure, Delay remains focused on her personal and professional goals, emphasizing her commitment to her hustle.
"I’m just out here hustling 24/7 all day every day babe 😍😁😁😁😁," she asserted.
In December 2023, Delay shared a heartfelt sentiment about her romantic life.
The celebrated host took to her WhatsApp Channel to express a longing for the warmth and companionship of love.
Delay's message, which simply stated, "I miss being in Love, Wheeew," resonated with her followers, sparking curiosity and concern about the celebrated figure's personal life.
The entrepreneur, known for her strong and independent persona, surprised many with this vulnerable and honest disclosure.
Her outspoken nature and refusal to conform to societal norms have made her a role model for many, especially young women who are often pressured to follow a predetermined path in life.
In a society where marriage and motherhood are often equated with success for women, Delay's stance challenges the status quo. It encourages others to embrace their individuality and pursue their dreams without apology.
