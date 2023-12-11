I miss being in love - 'Single' Delay reveals

Delay's message, which simply stated, "I miss being in Love, Wheeew," resonated with her followers, sparking curiosity and concern about the celebrated figure's personal life.

The entrepreneur, known for her strong and independent persona, surprised many with this vulnerable and honest disclosure.

The revelation has sparked speculation across social media platforms, with many wondering about the reasons behind her prolonged absence from an amorous relationship.

Delay, who has always been private about her personal life, has yet to provide further details about the factors contributing to her current romantic status. The TV host's openness has, however, endeared her to fans who appreciate her authenticity and willingness to share genuine emotions.

As the news of Delay's heartfelt message continues to circulate online, it remains to be seen whether this revelation will lead to a new chapter in her love life or if it serves as a moment of reflection for the celebrated personality. One thing is for sure – fans are eagerly awaiting any updates on Delay's romantic journey and are sending positive vibes her way during this period of self-reflection.

Deloris Frimpong Manso, recently expressed her desire to have children.