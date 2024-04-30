ADVERTISEMENT
Nana Ama Mcbrown silences critics over age comparison to Pascaline Edwards

Selorm Tali

Nana Ama McBrown has responded to those who doubt her stated age of 46, following comparisons to actress Pascaline Edwards, who recently revealed her age.

Nana Ama Mcbrown
Nana Ama Mcbrown

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana, Pascaline expressed frustration over being sidelined by local filmmakers due to her age, despite feeling youthful at 53.

This sparked speculation about Nana Ama McBrown's age, with some suggesting she might be in the same age bracket as Pascaline.

Pascaline Edwards
Pascaline Edwards Pascaline Edwards Pulse Ghana

Responding to her critics, Nana Ama McBrown stated that she feels no obligation to prove her age to doubters. She emphasized that people are entitled to their speculations.

McBrown pointed out that she hadn't even started acting when Pascaline was already a prominent figure in the industry, citing Pascaline's early successes like 'A Stab in the Back.'

"Pascaline was already making waves with her films like 'A Stab in the Back' when I hadn't made my screen debut. If you want to think of me as an 85-year-old, that's fine by me," McBrown declared on her Onua TV show, Onua Showtime.

Nana Ama Mcbrown
Nana Ama Mcbrown ece-auto-gen

She concluded by stating that such opinions have no impact on her, neither on her career nor her finances as she said "the point is age will not kill me, it will not reduce the money in my account, it will not make Onua TV sack me."

Her comments come after Pascaline Edwards opened up about her age and how some Ghanaians have forcibly retired her. During an exclusive interview, she said that although she's young and energetic, some producers have prematurely ended her career.

She expressed willingness to respond to calls for new movie roles. "I may look youthful, but they've decided I'm too old. I'm barely 53, soon to be 54, and I still have more energy and freshness than many younger actors. So, I implore the casting directors to consider me," Pascaline said. Hear more from her in the video below.

