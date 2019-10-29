Bullet in a post named Wendy Shay and other two acts on his music record label, describing them as the true RuffTown family, leaving out Fantana in the list.

The singer reacted to her exclusion in the post, by saying that she also wanted leave because she has been tortured enough. The banter between the two has attracted thousands of eyeballs, and Bullet is now clearing the air.

In a conversation with Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, the Rufftown CEO, said his post was only to introduce a new movement in his camp and he would have later introduced Fantana too, with another pair of acts as the true RuffTown family.

Bullet, however, admitted there was some communication mishap, therefore, Fantana missed the intention behind his post and reacted in “immature” manner. According to him, the “Girls Hate On Girls” singer, is still on his record label.

