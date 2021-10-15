‘I lay at your feet' - Okyeame Kwame says as he marks his wife’s birthday

The “Small Small” hitmaker said his wife’s ‘gentle hands covered his lustful eyes’ and that her ‘words during his down days are reassuring.’

“My beautiful, gracious wife, you came out into this world and the birds danced with my butterflies whiles the winds whistled through my trees. Your gentle hands covered my lustful eyes so I could see properly the true nature of life which is love. Your words during my down days are reassuring and so honest in its expression, I calm myself up into up days,” he stated in an Instagram post.

He said they dream to hold hands when they are 80 years and would wait for her when he wakes up in heaven without her by his side.

“Our dream is to hold hands when we are 80 and without words, allow our eyes to say we made it! Thank you for choosing to do this love and life thing with me. You gave up everything to become wife and mother, for that we have everything. This means you are everything. When I die and wake up in paradise and you don’t make it, I will wait forever.”

He further disclosed an important sacrifice his wife made during the COVID lockdown period, adding that his wife loves his life more than he loves himself.

“Let me tell you something I have never told you: last year during the COVID locked down when I went to the pharmacy to buy medicine for the family, I forgot to buy emergency stomach ache medicine for myself because I was buying for the kids, but when I arrived home you had ordered more of those to last me for the whole year. You love my life more than I love myself and I truly appreciate it. Today, I just want to say thank you for loving me and teaching me more than any institution. Happy birthday my good wife. Thank you is not expressive enough so let me say it properly Me da wo ase (I lay at your feet). I love you is not deep enough, Me Do wo ( you are at my deepest ). I’ve got you, you’ve got me, whatever they are saying, it doesn’t matter, we’ve got we.”