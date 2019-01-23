If it’s not for the interest to get hitched up as soon as possible then we guess this is the best ad Efia has ever placed to advertise that she is single and searching.

The Tv and Radio personality has said that she loves to stay at work a lot than being home and she doesn’t think it’s only because she loves her job so much.

According to the award-winning actress, who scored job recently with Okay FM, she thinks her stay at work might also be out of the reason that she doesn’t have that magnetic soulmate at home who will always be pulling her into his arms.

Efia made the comments via her Twitter page and some candidates have fast been applying to fill that vacancy at her home.

We don’t know Efia’s requirement yet but she is looking for a man with strong arms in which she can lay in after a hard day of work. You can check her tweet below and if you think you are qualified enough then you can proceed to shoot your shot but don't forget to thank us later.