The actress made the revelation in a trailer of an interview she had with Delay which will be aired this weekend.

According to the actress, she didn’t result in bleaching creams to change her complexion but had an injection for the purpose.

Ella Mensah detailed that the injections come at a cost ranging from 1000 pounds to 2000 pounds and more, adding that the lighter skin you prefer, the higher the price.

Converting the least amount which Ella Mensah mentioned, (1000 pounds) to the local currency, it means she has paid over GHC7000 for her artificially acquired skin tone.

Listen to Ella Mensah say it all in the below and tell us what you think.