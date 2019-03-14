The Hitz FM radio presenter whilst on air was discussing a report that said ‘the only language women understand is money’ as said by one Ghanaian Counsellor.

Speaking on the topic, Mauvie said she disagrees with the Counselor’s opinion because personally, she can’t date a rich man who doesn’t look good.

“I cannot be with somebody I don’t find attractive, I see some of these girls and they are driving Range Rovers and when I see their sugar daddies, I get shocked, me I can’t do that,” she said.

However, Miss Hayford admitted that just as anybody, she likes money and at this point of her life, she won’t ever date a broke guy because she has tried it before and it was a wrong move.

During the show monitored by pulse.com.gh, she said: “I won’t date a broke guy, I’ve dated a broke guy before but I am not going to do it again, wrong move yeah yeah yeah wrong move”.

Mauvie also offered some relationship advice to girls on what type of men they can date. Read what she has to say below and tell us what you think

“There are certain times in your life, when you get to a certain level, you have to upgrade, like when you are in school you shouldn’t make money the only reason why are in a relationship unless you are the breadwinner of the family and you think you need a quick financial bailout then it’s up to you”.