She said many of her colleagues teased and mocked her when she enrolled in nursery school.

This, she said, made her lose interest in schooling after constantly being ridiculed over her midget stature.

Adwoa Smart

“That (the mocking and stigma) was one of the reasons why I dropped out of school,” she said on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show.

“I used to be shy during my days in nursery school and my colleagues used to tease and mock my diminutive stature.”

Adwoa Smart was, however, quick to add that she is now proud and more confident about her stature.

According to her, she no longer pays attention to those who mock her, adding that she doesn’t take them serious.

The celebrated actress turned 54 on Saturday and was honoured at a ‘Comedy Express’ event for her contributions towards Ghanaian comedy.

Adwoa Smart gained prominence after starring in several local drama series’, including Obra and Efiewura.

Watch her full interview below: