I regret not being a good father to my child with Ayisha Modi - Ofori Amponsah

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician, Ofori Amponsah has expressed regret for not being a good and caring father to his child with socialite, Ayisha Modi.

Ofori Amponsah, Ayisha Modi and their daughter

According to him, he does not spend much time with his child, who happens to be a girl and resides outside the country, hence, this does not make him feel good as a father.

The artiste indicated that although he takes care of his daughter’s education and provides for her needs, the lack of connection between them due to his absence worries him a lot.

Highlife musician Ofori Amponsah and Ayisha Modi Highlife musician Ofori Amponsah and Ayisha Modi Pulse Ghana

Speaking in an interview with popular blogger Zionfelix , Ofori Amponsah said that he would step up efforts to build a connection with his daughter going forward.

"Yes, I have a child with her [Ayisha Modi]. I even called her on her 18th birthday to wish her well. But there is a bit of a distance between us and also I have never been a good father. Not at all, because I should have been more for the child even though I take care of her schooling abroad but I think human beings need more than just that. The connection is key too.

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah Pulse Ghana

“So It means I have to do more as a father. It has been something I have been pondering over all the time. Because they are outside the country we normally talk on the phone and that is not the best. However, I am there for her and I pray for her all the time too," he explained.

The highly celebrated musician in Ghana, acknowledges the need for improvement in his role as a father.

