I slept with Shatta Wale but never had sex - Efia Odo explains

"I am tired of this question. Yes, I have slept on the same bed with Shatta Wale, but have we had sex? No. If I want to be intimate with a man, I will, but I will lay in bed with Charles and he will not touch me " she clarified.

The nature of the relationship between Shatta Wale and Efia Odo had been a subject of speculation before it ended. Both parties have consistently maintained that their connection was not romantic.

In a previous interview with Berla Mundi in October, Efia Odo opened up about the reasons behind the end of her friendship with Shatta Wale, citing disappointment as the primary factor. Although she refrained from delving into specifics, Efia Odo expressed regret for expecting more from the artist.

"He disappointed me, and I blame myself for expecting too much. I anticipated the same treatment I offered him, but unfortunately, the energy wasn't reciprocated. I had to step away from the toxicity," she explained.