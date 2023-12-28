ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I slept with Shatta Wale but never had sex - Efia Odo explains

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Efia Odo, has addressed rumors surrounding her relationship with Dancehall artist Shatta Wale, stating that they never engaged in any sexual activities despite sharing a bed.

Efia Odo and Shatta Wale
Efia Odo and Shatta Wale

In an upcoming episode of Gh Queens, Efia Odo dismissed the speculation, emphasizing that Shatta Wale was not someone she desired in that way.

Recommended articles

"I am tired of this question. Yes, I have slept on the same bed with Shatta Wale, but have we had sex? No. If I want to be intimate with a man, I will, but I will lay in bed with Charles and he will not touch me " she clarified.

The nature of the relationship between Shatta Wale and Efia Odo had been a subject of speculation before it ended. Both parties have consistently maintained that their connection was not romantic.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a previous interview with Berla Mundi in October, Efia Odo opened up about the reasons behind the end of her friendship with Shatta Wale, citing disappointment as the primary factor. Although she refrained from delving into specifics, Efia Odo expressed regret for expecting more from the artist.

"He disappointed me, and I blame myself for expecting too much. I anticipated the same treatment I offered him, but unfortunately, the energy wasn't reciprocated. I had to step away from the toxicity," she explained.

Despite reports of Shatta Wale extending an apology, Efia Odo remains resolute in her decision not to accept it. In a lighthearted manner, she replied, "He has apologized, but I don't accept apologies; I accept cash."

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afua faces competition as Nigerian TikToker is already singing for Guinness World Record

Afua faces competition as Nigerian TikToker is already singing for Guinness World Record

How King Promise’s parents prayed ceaselessly during setback at Promiseland concert

Watch: How King Promise’s parents prayed ceaselessly during setback at Promiseland concert

Excitement as Afua Asantewaa hits 105 hours sing-a-thon record (VIDEO)

Excitement as Afua Asantewaa hits 105 hours sing-a-thon record (VIDEO)

Ghanaian journalist gets Guinness World Records’ approval to sing for 117 to 120 hours

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum pleads with ECG not to take away power during her sing-a-thon