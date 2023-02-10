I spent $37,000 on my body enhancement surgery – Ayisha Modi

“My surgery cost me between $35,000 and $37,000 from the flight, the surgery, hospice care, post-surgery medication, post-surgery massage, supplements, and other things,” she said.

She mentioned that this amount includes the money she spent on surgery, and the post-op costs, including her medication, hotels, flights, and even massages.

Providing a detailed breakdown, the entertainment enthusiast mentioned that she paid $19,700 for her surgery, paid $3,000 for the hotel she lodged in while she was receiving treatment, and paid $3,000 for the first-class flight to the USA.

During an interview , Ayisha Modi said it took her six months to recover, and she is required to take vitamin supplements for the rest of her life.

That is not all, to keep her new banging body, she is equally expected to take her meals in measured quantity to avoid taking more than the required calories her body needs at this time.

When asked if she had finally achieved her ideal body with the staggering sum she spent on the surgery, she said without hesitation that she had and that she would make conscious efforts to maintain it.

“I’m doing everything I can to keep this body because I adore the new Ayisha Modi. I’ve been prescribed lifetime vitamins, which I take every day to maintain my body and be fit,” she said.

Aside from all these, she also spent 100 dollars on 15 sessions for her massage after the surgery.

Ayisha Modi‘s new banging body became a huge topic on social media some weeks ago after she started to flaunt it in various videos and photos.