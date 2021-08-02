I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa

The actress revealed that some men contacted her about a movie shoot in the USA and made travelling arrangements for her but during her trip, a parcel of cocaine was deposited in her luggage without her knowledge and it was not until airport security officers found the parcel after her luggage was searched that she found out.

Pulse Ghana

She further revealed that the two men who were travelling with her checked out ahead of her and bolted as soon as they realized that she had been arrested.

“They had checked out and were waiting on me from a distance. I was totally ignorant of what was going on and so I was taken to another room where my bag was searched. My bag was ripped apart and a brown parcel was discovered. They ripped the parcel and discovered the content was drugs. I even questioned if that was truly my luggage because I was shocked,” she said.

Adding that “The bag was truly mine. I was asked if I was travelling alone and said I was with some gentlemen. I gave out their description but they had bolted already."

The veteran actress told Oman Channel in an interview that she was finally found innocent after spending a year and two months in jail and was set free even though the prosecutor was pushing for a minimum jail term of five months for her.

She recounted the experience as a sad ordeal for herself and her family.