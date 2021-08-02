RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Naomi Kumiwaa Banafo has opened up about her sudden absence in Ghanaian movies.

I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa
I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa

According to her, she went missing because she was arrested in America on drug trafficking charges.

Recommended articles

The actress revealed that some men contacted her about a movie shoot in the USA and made travelling arrangements for her but during her trip, a parcel of cocaine was deposited in her luggage without her knowledge and it was not until airport security officers found the parcel after her luggage was searched that she found out.

Kumawood actress Naomi Kumiwaa Banafo
Kumawood actress Naomi Kumiwaa Banafo Pulse Ghana

She further revealed that the two men who were travelling with her checked out ahead of her and bolted as soon as they realized that she had been arrested.

“They had checked out and were waiting on me from a distance. I was totally ignorant of what was going on and so I was taken to another room where my bag was searched. My bag was ripped apart and a brown parcel was discovered. They ripped the parcel and discovered the content was drugs. I even questioned if that was truly my luggage because I was shocked,” she said.

Adding that “The bag was truly mine. I was asked if I was travelling alone and said I was with some gentlemen. I gave out their description but they had bolted already."

The veteran actress told Oman Channel in an interview that she was finally found innocent after spending a year and two months in jail and was set free even though the prosecutor was pushing for a minimum jail term of five months for her.

All of Kumawood Weeps Over Bishop Bernard Nyarko's Death.

She recounted the experience as a sad ordeal for herself and her family.

“I was really affected. It was a very sad moment for my family and children. One of my children collapsed upon hearing the story and was admitted at the hospital. It was a bad experience because people in there were committing suicide on a regular basis,” Kumiwaa said.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to large penis

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex