I started university education at UCC and completed at Legon - D Black

D Black reveals that his parents pressured him to attend UCC against his interest. During an interview with Bryt TV, the 'Oh Vera' rapper said his initial preference was to go to attend the University of Ghana (UG) at Legon.

Despite his reluctance, he acquiesced to his parent's wish and enrolled at UCC but he was not excited about it. According to D Black, he knew that UCC wouldn't allow him to pursue his music career whilst schooling.

"I came out of secondary school straight into music, and my parents weren't too happy. They kicked me out of the house. I've mentioned it many times, but I went to the University of Cape Coast," he said.

"My parents made sure I went to the University of Cape Coast, but I wanted to go to Legon [UG]. So while I was at UCC, I was watching TV. I was watching shows like ‘Hello Tigo’ and stuff. I saw boys being interviewed and going places. So I'd leave school, come to Accra, but nothing would happen. Then I'd go back,” he added.

Narrating how he switched from UCC to UG Legon, “I decided, you know what? This year, I'm not going back to UCC. So I admitted myself to Legon. I took my letter without my parents knowing about it. So I spent my final two years at Legon."