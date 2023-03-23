According to him, this was after he had a child before getting married.

After becoming born again, McAbraham said God strengthened him not to have s3x with anyone until he married.

The Gospel music icon stressed that God was his helper in staying from such practice.

He further disclosed that he has never cheated on his wife after 26 years of marriage.

McAbraham stated the difference between being born again and life before accepting Jesus in his life.

