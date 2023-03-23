ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I survived without sex for 14 years, and have been faithful to my wife for the past 26 years - McAbraham brags

Dorcas Agambila

Legendary Gospel musician, Rev. Sarpong McAbraham, has opened up about how long he stayed without having sex.

Sarpong McAbraham,
Sarpong McAbraham,

He disclosed in an interview with Dave Hammer on Hello FM that he stayed for about 14 years without having sex.

Recommended articles

According to him, this was after he had a child before getting married.

After becoming born again, McAbraham said God strengthened him not to have s3x with anyone until he married.

The Gospel music icon stressed that God was his helper in staying from such practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further disclosed that he has never cheated on his wife after 26 years of marriage.

McAbraham stated the difference between being born again and life before accepting Jesus in his life.

The pastor stated that after becoming a born-again Christian, God granted him the willpower to refrain from engaging in extramarital affairs. He emphasised that his faith in Christ had kept him devoted to his wife for their over two decades of marriage.

In an Instagram video shared by Dave Hammer on Hello FM, the preacher disclosed he had borne a child out of wedlock before getting married to his significant half.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KKD

GBC confirms taking off KKD from GTV screens, states reasons in press statement

Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni

I won't marry again - Christiana Awuni vows, says her 2nd husband was controlling her life

KiDi

KiDi is not down with stroke, Richie Mensah breaks silence on viral report

Counselor Charlotte Oduro

Big buttocks and breasts should not be any man's priority unless he's not serious - Charlotte Oduro