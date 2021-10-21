'I want to go to jail' - angry Shatta Wale tells critics whilst leaving court (WATCH)

Whilst being whisked into a police van, Shatta Wale spoke to the media and other fans chanting his name. In the video below said, "every day Shatta Wale do this, Shatta Wale do that, I want to f*cking go to jail".

Out of the staged reports that he has been shot on Tuesday, 18th October, Shatta Wale was slapped with one count of publication of false news while his three other accomplices, were charged with abetment to the publication of false news.

Meanwhile, during the hearing of his case, the dancehall act and his accomplices pleaded not guilty and have been ordered to reappear before the court on October 26, 2021.

Mr Jerry Avenorgbo who is the lawyer for accused persons prayed the court to grant his clients bail because they were not a flight risk and had a fixed place of abode. However, the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Dennis Tekpetey opposed the bail application urging the court to remand the accused persons for further investigations.

According to him, another aspect of the case was still under investigation and hence granting bail to the accused persons will interfere with the investigation. His comment is believed to be in relation to the Prophet, Jesus Ahoufe, who first prophesied that Shatta Wale would be shot on 18th October.