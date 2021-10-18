Here is how Prophet Jesus Ahoufe prophesied Shatta Wale's shooting on 18th October (VIDEO)

He said “On October 18, 2021, a big calamity will befall Ghana,” he claimed. “Ghanaians should pray for our musicians, especially dancehall music performers. I saw in my vision that one had lost his life".

“Similar case occurred on October 18, 2007, in South Africa (Lucky Dube), and the same thing is going to happen in Ghana. The person is a popular dancehall artiste in Ghana.”

Nana Dope and Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

On how the incident would occur, he claimed that: “In the spiritual realm, I saw that he was attacked by armed robbers and was shot dead.”

He mentioned the first name of Shatta Wale and warned that he should seek the face of God otherwise he can’t escape his untimely death.

“He needs to consult a man of God to pray and redeem him. I saw this while praying, but in Ghana, when you prophesy, you will be attacked. His first name is Charles [referring to Shatta Wale]. He should pray seriously".

The video has resurfaced on the internet again following uncorroborated reports that the dancehall act has been allegedly shot. A tweep, @Aboa_Banku, shared the video below with the caption "Today is 18th October ?? This man said this about Shatta Wale"