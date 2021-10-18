"SMH!! THEY COULD DO THIS IN THIS RAIN??? SMFH 'If not the fact that he was driving prepared, it would have been too bloody!! Fuck this!! My niqqa too strong to give up!! You strong my g, i dont even know what to even say!! The typing make o s difficult" he said.

Nana Dope and Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Apparently there is a video of the shooting and Nana Dope is callling on people not to share it. "Please those circulating the video should kindly stop!! i believe the king is gona come out alive and okay!!! keep him in your prayers! they can never bring a good man down!!! shatta wale is stronger than this so lets be otroch for him," he wrote.

According to him, Ghana Police has intervened. "Thanks to all those calling to check up, the king is still at the emergency ward receiving treatment THE GUNMEN ARE STILL ON THE RUN Thanks to Ghana Police," he wrote on snapchat.

Pulse.com.gh has reached out to the camp of Shatta Wale but there has been no response. See the screenshots of Nana Dope below as we wait for more details on the alleged shooting.

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward Pulse Ghana

A few weeks ago, a popular Ghanaian prophet, Bishop Stephen Akwasi, aka Jesus Ahoufe, has predicted that dancehall musician, real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr would be shot.

He dished out this doom prophecy during an interview on Accra FM on Tuesday, September 28.

He likened Shatta Wale’s doom prophesy to the death of South African reggae star, Lucky Dube, who was shot dead in the Johannesburg suburb of Rosettenville on the evening of October 18, 2007.

Pulse Ghana

“On October 18, 2021, a big calamity will befall Ghana,” he claimed. “Ghanaians should pray for our musicians, especially dancehall music performers. I saw in my vision that one had lost his life.”

“Similar case occurred on October 18, 2007, in South Africa (Lucky Dube), and the same thing is going to happen in Ghana. The person is a popular dancehall artiste in Ghana.”

On how the incident would occur, he claimed that: “In the spiritual realm, I saw that he was attacked by armed robbers and was shot dead.”

He mentioned the first name of Shatta Wale and warned that he should seek the face of God otherwise he can’t escape his untimely death.

“He needs to consult a man of God to pray and redeem him. I saw this while praying, but in Ghana, when you prophesy, you will be attacked. His first name is Charles [referring to Shatta Wale]. He should pray seriously because, on October 18, 2021, he will lose his life. He should seek the face of God through a powerful preacher.”