I want to help society with my ideas; Okyeame Kwame defends controversial comments

“As stupid as it sounds, our society has created a certain idea that if your partner goes to sleep with another person that is not you, your partner has cheated. How am I cheating on, I am not using your body” he said and laughed out loud.

In another story that has gone viral with several backlash to the rapper, Okyeame Kwame said “They say to drink water if you are in a tropical place like Ghana. But too much water will actually make you dehydrated.

It depends on the number of hours you are spending in the sun and your exposure. But if you are in my age range, and you are trying to keep your brain young, the best type of water is water that has small salts. It's not any salt. Maybe Himalayan salt or iodated salt.

“Small. If you drink it, it keeps your brain hydrated. And then once your brain is in the right amount of water, you don't get angry quickly,” He said.

However, health experts say the rapper's comment is not accurate. Defending his comments whilst speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Twitter (X) Spaces show, Joy Entertainment Unpacked, the rapper listed reasons for his outspoken comments that are a mass departure from what is known by the public.

“I’ve come to realise that my whole essence at my age, with my experience, is about service to the community and because service is not just about self but about community, I feel bad that I have such rich experience to share but I box myself so that I don’t share them. When I am asked certain questions, I keep quiet so that I don’t share them,” he said.

