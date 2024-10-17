ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘I was a cleaner, taxi driver’ – Shatta Wale gets Bawumia to speak pidgin English

Dorcas Agambila

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the ruling NPP government, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, met with stakeholders in the creative arts sector on Wednesday, 16 October 2024.

‘I Was a Cleaner, Taxi Driver’ – Shatta Wale Gets Bawumia to Speak Pidgin English
‘I Was a Cleaner, Taxi Driver’ – Shatta Wale Gets Bawumia to Speak Pidgin English

Addressing the stakeholders, Dr Bawumia emphasised the need for a homegrown solution to enable Ghanaian musicians to achieve better financial rewards from their work.

Recommended articles

This new platform is expected to provide a fairer revenue model for Ghanaian creatives, allowing them to better track and collect royalties while fostering sustainable growth within the industry.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Flagbearer
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Flagbearer Pulse Ghana

One memorable moment during the meeting occurred when Shatta Wale, the self-proclaimed Dancehall King, posed a question and requested that the Vice President respond in pidgin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to know what you have for our fans out there… and that’s the street… And Your Excellency, I will please plead with you, when you want to respond to what I’m saying, for today and for the people out there on the street, just say it in pidgin small for me,” Shatta Wale asked with a touch of humour.

In characteristically engaging style, the Vice President and flagbearer of the ruling party also responded in pidgin.

Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale drops new project 'Konekt'
Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale drops new project 'Konekt' Pulse Nigeria

“The thing wey dey my heart, be the people wey dey suffer for the country. I be patron of 'let's lead Ghana.' I be farm labourer before, I be cleaner, taxi driver before, so I know how people dey suffer, my heart dey the streets. The thing wey I dey do all be how I for help the streets. Free SHS and digitalisation dey come help everyone, so if I come government I sabi the thing I go do to help everyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Bawumia’s meeting, held on Wednesday, 16 October 2024, was attended by prominent figures in the creative economy, including Shatta Wale, Samini, and Kuami Eugene.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Regina Daniels and her Husband Ned Nwoko [instagram/Reginadaniels]

I wish we could celebrate you every day - Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels' birthday

Shatta Wale and Pope Skinny

Pope Skinny reflects on Shatta Wale’s influence and their fallen friendship

Nana Aba Anamoah

Bawumia’s solution to galamsey is the most practical one I’ve heard – Nana Aba

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah and 3 other Ghanaians with luxurious mansions that wow fans