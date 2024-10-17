ADVERTISEMENT
Kwesi Arthur and other Ghanaian artistes whose fans can't wait for their comebacks

Dorcas Agambila

Rapper Kwesi Arthur thrilled his fans when he took the stage at the 2024 edition of the annual beach and music festival, Tidal Rave.

He expressed gratitude to the crowd, saying, "Thank you for your unwavering support despite my long hiatus and for standing by my songs."

The rapper’s electrifying performance energised the audience, who sang along passionately to his hits, demonstrating how much he was missed.

Kwesi Arthur isn’t the only beloved Ghanaian artist who has been on a break; fans are buzzing with excitement as whispers of potential comebacks from other favourites grow louder.

Artists like Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole are among those whose absence from the spotlight has left a void in the hearts of many music lovers.

These musicians, who defined an era of high-energy hiplife, afrobeat, and reggae sounds in Ghana, were instrumental in shaping the nation's music scene and left an indelible mark with their hits songs.

  1. Kwesi Arthur
2.Kofi Mole

3.Quamina MP

4.Ko-Jo Cue

5.La Meme Gang

As Ghana's music industry evolves and continues to expand its global reach, fans are eagerly anticipating these trailblazers’ return, which promises a nostalgic yet fresh fusion of contemporary afrobeat, hip-hop, and dancehall.

Their comeback could herald a new wave of Ghanaian sound, mixing classic grit with modern flair — a development that many hope will elevate Ghanaian music even further on the world stage.

