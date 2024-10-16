Salifu Amoako and wife granted GH₵ 50,000 bail following son's fatal crash

Reports indicate that Erald, reportedly just 16 years old, was driving a Jaguar when it collided with another vehicle, an Acura, which burst into flames.

Pastor Salifu's 16-year son behind gory accident, footage shows him speeding Pulse Ghana

The crash tragically led to the deaths of two passengers, both young girls, estimated to be around 11 and 12 years old.

The Ghana Police Service released a statement on October 15, 2024, confirming that Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, had been arrested in connection with the incident.

"The Ghana Police Service has today, 15th October 2024, arrested suspects Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako, parents of the suspect driver involved in the fatal accident that claimed two lives at East Legon on Saturday, 12th October 2024," the statement said.

Detailing the incident, it continued that "Investigations have so far established that on 12th October 2024, suspect driver, Elrad Salifu Amoako, aged 16, driving a Jaguar SUV vehicle with registration number GN 7801 – 20 with one other occupant, rammed into a 4x4 Acura vehicle also with registration number GR 2542 - 23, driven by Joseph Ackah with four other occupants, at Mensah Wood Street at East Legon. Both cars caught fire and burned beyond recognition."

"The investigation further indicates that three of the five victims in the Acura vehicle during the accident were rescued, and the other two identified as Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh, both 12 years of age, lost their lives. Two of the rescued victims who sustained minor injuries were treated and discharged, while the third is still on admission receiving medical attention," the Ghana Police said.

The presser added that "The suspect driver with the other occupant in the Juaguar vehicle were also rescued and are currently on admission at the hospital. The parents of the 16-year-old suspect driver, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako, are currently in custody assisting the investigation."

Pastor Salifu Amoako and mother of his son arrested over their child's accident Pulse Ghana

The public has been informed that a team from the Police Management Board, led by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, visited the bereaved family on October 15, 2024, to offer their condolences following the tragic accident.