I was depressed while dating Shatta Wale, I found myself after we broke up – Michy

According to her, after quitting the relationship, she has been able to focus on her life and find herself.

She also revealed how she now prioritizes herself and her son, Majesty.

The relationship between Shatta Wale and Michy has always been complicated.

In order to share custody of their son Majesty, Shatta Wale suggested they tried and remained friends.

Addressing his ‘baby mama’ on Facebook live, Shatta Wale noted that it is important they, at least, stay as friends for the benefit of their son, Majesty.

The ‘Melissa’ hitmaker said because of their strained relationship, people assume he has shirked his duties as a dad “but I have been doing what a responsible father does.”

“Shatta Michy, this is what I want you to be doing every time. We can’t be together, yes, but we can be good friends. We can be doing sh** together for Majesty,” Shatta Wale stated.

