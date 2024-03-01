During a recent episode of the Gh Queens reunion, Michy revealed that she felt lost while dating Shatta Wale but has since found clarity and purpose after ending the relationship.
I was depressed while dating Shatta Wale, I found myself after we broke up – Michy
The ex-girlfriend and baby mama of Dancehall King, Shatta Wale has candidly shared the detrimental effects their relationship had on her.
According to her, after quitting the relationship, she has been able to focus on her life and find herself.
She also revealed how she now prioritizes herself and her son, Majesty.
The relationship between Shatta Wale and Michy has always been complicated.
In order to share custody of their son Majesty, Shatta Wale suggested they tried and remained friends.
Addressing his ‘baby mama’ on Facebook live, Shatta Wale noted that it is important they, at least, stay as friends for the benefit of their son, Majesty.
The ‘Melissa’ hitmaker said because of their strained relationship, people assume he has shirked his duties as a dad “but I have been doing what a responsible father does.”
“Shatta Michy, this is what I want you to be doing every time. We can’t be together, yes, but we can be good friends. We can be doing sh** together for Majesty,” Shatta Wale stated.
The relationship between Shatta Wale and Michy has been marked by complexities, but efforts have been made to co-parent and share custody of their son.
Shatta Wale, addressing Michy in a Facebook live session, stressed the significance of maintaining a friendly relationship for the sake of their son.
