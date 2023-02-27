I was forced to become fetish priest - Komfo Kolegae talks about career and late wife

According to Kolege he opted for the role of a ‘watchman’ when he sought to break into the mainstream with his first-ever appearance on set, but the director assigned a different role to him.

“I was forced to play the role of a fetish priest instead of a security guard, which I found difficult at the time. I allowed my fears to mask my abilities but the director insisted and I had no choice but to do it.

“As fate will have it, that role shot me to fame with very positive feedback and that encouraged me to major in such roles leading to my now showbiz name, Komfo Kolegae.

“It has become a brand name no one can ever take away from me and I’m so happy I overcame my fears, which is paying off now,” he said.

Kolege argues that his role as a fetish priest does not mean he is mocking those who believe in fetish priests. “I don’t do it to mock people who associate themselves with traditional beliefs. All I know is that it is drama and I have to deliver. As an actor, I have a responsibility to play the character that has been assigned to me, and I am aware this requires me to be dynamic”, he said.

Commenting on the tragic loss of his pregnant wife and how it may have impact career negatively, Komfo Kolegae characterized the tragic loss as a phase of life after the actor lost his wife and infant due to complications during labour in November 2022.