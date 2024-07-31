I was never the girlfriend of President Rawlings - Maame Dokono trashes dating rumours
At the event, the celebrated actress gave a powerful speech in which she debunked rumours about her being the girlfriend of the NDC founder.
"Some said they heard that I was the girlfriend of President Rawlings. Who is that person? Ah. I was never the girlfriend of President Rawlings," she said in the video.
The veteran media personality also recalled how the late Rawlings' wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, introduced her to politics, and she recounted the challenges she encountered from her deep involvement in politics.
The multiple-award-winning actress noted that she joined both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) so that she could switch between them in case one lost.
Buttressing her choice, the mother of six said she did not want to suffer. However, she reiterated that she had left politics. Meanwhile, the veteran actress said that her much-anticipated memoir would be launched on August 7, 2024.