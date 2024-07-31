I was never the girlfriend of President Rawlings - Maame Dokono trashes dating rumours

ece-auto-gen

At the event, the celebrated actress gave a powerful speech in which she debunked rumours about her being the girlfriend of the NDC founder.

"Some said they heard that I was the girlfriend of President Rawlings. Who is that person? Ah. I was never the girlfriend of President Rawlings," she said in the video.

The veteran media personality also recalled how the late Rawlings' wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, introduced her to politics, and she recounted the challenges she encountered from her deep involvement in politics.

The multiple-award-winning actress noted that she joined both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) so that she could switch between them in case one lost.