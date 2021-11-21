According to the veteran actress, apart from men who were chasing her, women as well have been going the extra mile to have a relationship with her.
‘Lesbians queue up at hotels to chase me’ - Maame Dokono talks relationship and more (WATCH)
Before Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Okoro and others, there was Maame Dokono, who was equally a hot cake at her prime. However, that came with its own challenges.
Talking about her relationship and marriage life during an interview on United Showbiz, she told Nana Ama McBrown, the host, that she was very comfortable dating David Dontoh for 10 years because he was very protective and made her feel safe.
"Everyone who met me expressed their interest in me. I even had women making advances towards me. Some of these women could wait long hours at the hotel entrance just to see me, especially women who have stayed outside Ghana,” she said.
She continued that "apart from the men who were after me, women also loved me. Yes, so in order not to soil myself, I had him (David Dontoh). I was with him all the time so people thought we were married”.
In the video below, she noted that “it was just recently that he decided to go, even with that If I had agreed to marry him we could have settled. At that time, I had already given birth to four children so I thought that I couldn't waste his time as a young man so he should go”.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh